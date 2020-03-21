Kim Kardashian reacts to Taylor Swift's leaked call amid backlash: & # 39; So confused & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML497177cda7ed672390930931a71f928411% %MINIFYHTML497177cda7ed672390930931a71f928412%

Upon learning of his reaction, people on the Internet continue to further criticize the & # 39; star Keeping up with the Kardashian & # 39; with a saying: why are you trying to act like they don't do anything wrong?

Kim Kardashian hasn't publicly commented on the leaked call between Kanye West Y Taylor SwiftBut she has told her followers how she felt about it on Twitter. The makeup mogul and reality star was caught leaving a like on a post weighing in on the leak.

The post was shared by one of his fans, who said along with a photo of "keeping up with the Kardashians"star", the video did not show anything new. We all knew it. I'm so confused right now. "

Upon learning of this, users of the Blue Bird app attacked her further. "Why is he trying to act like they don't do anything wrong?" One said. "Maybe if she and her fans had brain cells, they wouldn't be confused," wrote someone else.

There was also one person who wrote, "You can't expect anything else from her based on how her career started!" Meanwhile, one more person said, "What can we expect from an old po * n and attention star"? LACK OF BRAIN CELLS. "

Both Kim and Kanye had a blast after the infamous call between the latter and Taylor regarding their "Famous" beef leaked online. Contrary to the video Kim posted years ago, the full version of the clip showed that Kanye never told the singer of "Look what you made me do" that he was going to include the lines, "I made that damn fame" in the song by 2016.

Among those who criticized the powerful couple, one wrote: "Proof that Kanye West and Kim not only mortified Taylor in the most cruel, vile, and horrifying way, but lied to everyone to make THEY look better and benefit them at their best I guess. "