Khloe Kardashian teams up with former Tristan Thompson and her real daughter for quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a baby together, True, and although they are currently no longer dating due to Thompson's various cheating scandals, the family has spent more time than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting national self-monitoring. . quarantine.

Us magazine recently spoke to a source close to the keeping up with the Kardashians star who said the trio are currently coming together during this challenging time. Another source explained that Khloe no longer has bad feelings towards Tristan.

Since then it has moved away from cheating scandals. Many online fans have wondered if they will be together again due to the amount of time they have spent as a family. The source addressed this rumor, arguing that she has developed something of a "weak point,quot; for him.

The source added, "Khloé has been open and responsive to Tristan," because after all, he is True's father. As previously reported, 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan offered a glimpse into his family life earlier this week.

He shared several selfies on the ‘Gram, including one where he was hanging out on the couch in an old-school Puff Daddy T-shirt. Khloe, on the other hand, has spent her time sharing inspirational quotes and memes on social media and also reminding people about the importance of staying behind the doors.

As fans of the Kar-Jenner family know, Khloe and Tristan have been caring for their only child together as a separate couple after suspending their romance in February 2019. A source who spoke to Us Magazine a year later claimed that there is no plans to rejoin anytime soon.

As previously noted, Khloe and Tristan were embroiled in not only two cheating scandals since they started dating, even in 2018 when Tristan was caught cheating on her just as she was scheduled to give birth.

Ad

Also, Tristan cheated on her again with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, although they reportedly simply kissed at a party.



Post views:

0 0