Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson quarantined together amid reconciliation rumors

%MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398511% %MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398512%

Instagram

Reportedly, the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star and the Cleveland Cavaliers center live with their daughter True during the period of self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Up News Info –

Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson they are not at risk of separating their daughter True Thompson from their father during the coronavirus outbreak. The former friends are reportedly in quarantine along with their daughter.

"Khloe, Tristan and True are quarantined together," a source tells Us Weekly, as first reported on the "Hot Hollywood" podcast on Thursday, March 19. Confirming the report, a second source says: "Being quarantined has made him a weak point for him."

%MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398513% %MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398514%

"Khloe has no bad or negative feelings towards Tristan right now," adds the so-called insider, "and she knows that he will always be a part of her life somehow because he is True's father. Khloe has been open and responsive. towards Tristan. "

%MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398515% %MINIFYHTML34023825eb386c16734fe1b8a23f398516%

Tristan recently updated her Instagram Stories with a look at her relaxation time during her self-isolation. "Quarantine day … damm (sic) lost count," she wrote Thursday, March 19, along with a selfie of him sitting comfortably on a sofa. However, it is difficult to know if he is in his own house or in Khloe's.

Tristan Thompson shared the update on his quarantine day.

Meanwhile, Khloe used her social media account to remind fans of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old reality TV star republished a meme on Thursday that said, "Stay home, FaceTime friends, take care of yourself, wash your hands, structure your day."

Khloé and Tristan's quarantined words come together after the first ones addressed their marital status. Last Sunday, March 15, the Good American co-founder posted a photo of his twinning with his 23-month-old daughter in matching pajamas and captioned it: "The only thing I need you to remember is how much we love your dad and me." you!"

Tristan left three heart emojis under the photo, prompting a curious fan to ask if that means they are dating again. Closing the speculation, the first "The X factor (US)"The co-host answered the fans question:" It means that her parents love her beyond measure. "