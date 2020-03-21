Kevin Hart shares the shameful story of getting dirty on stage

%MINIFYHTML10735ee554a567d6bbd065b37e6db50b11% %MINIFYHTML10735ee554a567d6bbd065b37e6db50b12%

The actor from & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; He reveals his experience of his mid-performance crash in Scandinavia as part of his new Instagram series to entertain his followers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Kevin Hart He is not afraid of being embarrassed by laughter. To entertain his social media followers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"The actor shared through a new Instagram series a disturbing story of his average performance accident in Scandinavia.

On Friday March 20, the 40-year-old comedian began his series "Deer Confessions" by recounting his experience of food poisoning that led to his getting dirty on stage. He first revealed that he got sick the night before the show after eating what he believed to be raw chicken. Still, he got to the concert early and drank ginger ale and water before taking the stage.

"I go up on stage. I start playing. I'm halfway there and I don't feel bad," he said. "I get to my last seven minutes of my set. Bloop bloop. I feel it in my stomach. 'Oh, no. Don't do this to me. Don't do this to me. C'mon, Kevin. Finish I'm going to tell my joke … My stomach is now on my mind. I'm like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, it's going to happen.'

Pointing out that he couldn't stop the show as he was in the middle of his latest joke, the "Night school"The actor continued," so I start trying to speed up the joke. "He added," And I'm tight to the point where I can't even walk. So I'm like holding this pose tight while I grabbed the microphone and said 'f ** k it'. I just said, 'Fuck'. Bap Bap. Shit on me. Right on stage. "

"He got off the stage and said, 'Oh, well,' I went to the bathroom," the father of three continued his story. "I took them to the drawers in the trash. I left the place. I told everyone not to get in the car with me. I need to be in that car only with the driver."

The story of Hart's mid-performance accident may not be the only thing that made people laugh. Her legend has also brought humor as she teased her gray hair. "I've always had a lot of gray hair … I was just a frequent dyer," he wrote alongside the nearly six-minute video. "I'm not working right now, so I said F ** K IT."