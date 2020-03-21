Kevin Hart reveals how he keeps himself busy during the coronavirus self-quarantine

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country and the world, Kevin Hart, the star of the night school, spends a lot of time at home. The star recently revealed that her self-quarantine routine is about spending time with family and also working on her standing gear.

UPI reported in an Instagram chat between Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart recently in which both parties discussed what they had been doing during this difficult time that is having a severe impact on the United States economy.

The video shows the legendary TV presenter hanging around his backyard at home among his dogs, asking the comedian to see what he's doing now that all major entertainment venues have closed.

During his conversation with the host, he said, "I am living the dream," before saying that he has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their children. Hart joked that he has been acting for his family, but that he has been "bombing a lot,quot; because no one has laughed.

Additionally, Hart explained that his hair was turning gray on certain parts of his head because the barber he goes to is closed. Hart joked that he looked like "Morgan Freeman's nephew." Ellen fans know that she was also in contact with other celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and more.

Ellen DeGeneres, like many other television show hosts, has spent a lot of time at home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the larger nightly TV shows have stopped working, although the hosts have chosen alternative methods.

Andy Cohen, the host of See what happens live with Andy Cohen, yesterday revealed that it would return to air this Sunday for its next episode. He will host the show from the comfort of his own home, and Jerry O & # 39; Connell, NeNe Leakes and Ramona Singer will be his guests.

It is unclear when normal broadcast will begin, although the president announced earlier this week that the quarantine would last only two weeks until they decide what to do next.



