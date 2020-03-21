Kevin Bacon on how Tom Hanks handles coronavirus diagnosis – it's amazing

WENN

The star of & # 39; Footloose & # 39; reveals in an interview that he has kept in touch with the actor from & # 39; Forrest Gump & # 39; and his wife Rita Wilson since the couple came out with their diagnosis of coronavirus.

Kevin Bacon keeps in touch with Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson since the stars remain in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus while they were in Australia, where Tom had been shooting Baz Luhrmann. Elvis presley biopic.

Initially they were treated at the hospital, but since then they have moved to a rented house where they self-quarantined while continuing their recovery.

Tom and Rita were the first celebrities to present their diagnosis, Kevin praised him for his handling of the situation and told Entertainment Tonight: "We have exchanged emails and they are very much in my thoughts." boy."

"He is not just an amazing actor, but a great man, and also Rita. I think it was interesting how someone so beloved was so early (diagnosed). I think we are now in a place where we go to (listen) to many people who is known (contracting coronavirus). "

He continued: "But the way it came out with that, which by the way I don't think I had to do, but he said: & # 39; This is something real & # 39; and he also said: & # 39; We are going to be fine", It was a very powerful and beautiful move on his part … I'm thinking about him every day. "

Since Tom's publication, numerous stars have been diagnosed with the virus, including Idris Elba"The Bachelor"star Colton Underwood"Watch what happens live"host Andy Cohen"game of Thrones"stars Indira Varma Y Kristofer Hivju"Frozen II"Actress Rachel Matthews, singer Charlotte LawrenceY "Lost"actor Daniel Dae Kim.