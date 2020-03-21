Kesha feels "so uncomfortable" at home amid a coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

In a magazine interview, the hitmaker & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; He also talks about the things he's been doing during his quarantine, and that includes mastering his aura reading hobby.

Singer Kesha a.k.a. Ke $ ha He's mastering his aura reading hobby while self-isolating during coronavirus blockade.

As the world dies down in response to the pandemic, the beating "Tik Tok" has been tapping into its spiritual side.

"I am slowly tidying my life in boxes. I have so many random things," he tells Rolling Stone. "I'm also walking around writing song parts, singing, and practicing my aura readings in the trees, one of the best places to start developing aura visualization skills."

Kesha is also finding Marc BolanHer voice is particularly calming as she seeks calm amid the chaos: "T. Rex, The Slider … but also any T. Rex record (it's my choice right now)," he shares. "If this is the end of time, then I want Marc Bolan to sing to me with his whimsical and trembling voice."

"This time it's weird, but we'll all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is very awkward, but it's what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane."

"I think this really made me realize that we are a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more patience and compassion we can have with each other, the stronger and closer we will feel when this is for everywhere. I miss seeing my fans and playing right now, but remember everything is temporary. "