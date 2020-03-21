Kenya Moore surprises fans with throwback photo since she was 13 – Watch her go out with her brother: "You look the same!"

Kenya Moore surprised fans by posting a photo of her alongside her brother. The photo is from when I was 13 or 14 years old, and you can see it below.

Many fans said that now she looks the same, and other people sprouted on her beautiful thick hair.

Another commenter said, "No, we are not @thebrooklyndaly, it is me and my little brother." I was about 13/14 years old. "

A follower posted this: Mira Look at all that hair! Tell them to stop messing with you about hair. Beautiful, "and another commenter wrote:" More proof that you've always had a beautiful crown of hair. "

One person told Kenya that she used to look very mature for her age: "You didn't look 13, you looked much older than that baby, it wasn't bad, I'm just saying you looked mature."

Someone else said, "@thekenyamoore, as beautiful as ever, not to mention the haters, featuring #Recepts of this 👑Gorgeous Hair, #TeamTwirl."

A fan sprouted on Kenya's hair and said: ‘Kenya, you and this hair. No wonder the bald men were and remain very jealous. "

A follower posted this: ‘Damn. So your hair was always long. I'm trying to get that length, "and someone else said," He was cute! She doesn't look like your daughter, though. "

Someone wrote: "I hope that's not your daughter, she would have grown up in a matter of months, beautiful pix,quot;, and another commenter posted this: "I thought the photo is recent!"

Just the other day, Kenya made her fans happy when she shared a video with her baby Brooklyn Daly that makes people praise her in the comments.

Fans are amazed at how fast baby Brookie is growing. They also made sure to send their best wishes to Kenya during the social estrangement, which is difficult for everyone.



