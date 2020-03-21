Kenny Rogers passed away & # 39; peacefully & # 39; at 81 years old

WENN

He died at his home in Georgia on Friday March 20 at night & # 39; surrounded by members of his family & # 39 ;, according to a statement published on Twitter.

Country legend Kenny rogers He has died, at 81 years old.

The singer, who enjoyed hits with songs like "Coward of the County," "Lucille," "Lady," and "The Gambler," passed away "peacefully" at his home in Georgia on Friday night (March 20, 20. ), "surrounded by members of his family," according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Rogers obtained a number one series of country music in the late 1970s and 1980s, and was highly successful in 1983 when he joined Dolly parton for the islands in the "stream".

Kenny announced his retirement from music in 2015 and had to interrupt a farewell tour in 2018 due to health issues.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," he said at the time. "I really enjoyed this opportunity to say goodbye to the fans over the past two years … I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they have given me throughout my career and the happiness I have had. result of that. "

He was honored by his peers, friends, and a host of young stars at the "All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers & # 39; Farewell Concert Celebration" tribute in Nashville, Tennessee, on October (17), when the artists featured Lionel richie and Parton

Last year (19), Kenny was hospitalized in Georgia for dehydration.

In addition to becoming one of the most beloved country artists, Rogers also enjoyed acting success, starring in several movies inspired by his hit "The Gambler."