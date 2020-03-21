Kenny Rogers dead at 81

The music world has lost another legend: Country Hall of Famer Kenny rogers He has died at age 81.

%MINIFYHTMLbe0792e0bfd4961044fec78e970a3f8013% %MINIFYHTMLbe0792e0bfd4961044fec78e970a3f8014%

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81," the representative for the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement Saturday. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family."

%MINIFYHTMLbe0792e0bfd4961044fec78e970a3f8015% %MINIFYHTMLbe0792e0bfd4961044fec78e970a3f8016%

"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern about the national emergency of COVID-19," the statement continued. "They hope to celebrate Kenny's life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."

Rogers, who won three Grammy Awards and six CMA Awards, began his music career in the 1950s as a member of a jazz trio and became a solo artist in the 1970s. He was known for songs like "The Gambler,quot;, " Lady "," She Believes in Me "," Through the Years "," Lucille "and 1983 Dolly parton duo "Islands in the stream,quot;.