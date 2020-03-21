Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Harry Langdon / Getty Images
The music world has lost another legend: Country Hall of Famer Kenny rogers He has died at age 81.
"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81," the representative for the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement Saturday. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family."
"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern about the national emergency of COVID-19," the statement continued. "They hope to celebrate Kenny's life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."
Rogers, who won three Grammy Awards and six CMA Awards, began his music career in the 1950s as a member of a jazz trio and became a solo artist in the 1970s. He was known for songs like "The Gambler,quot;, " Lady "," She Believes in Me "," Through the Years "," Lucille "and 1983 Dolly parton duo "Islands in the stream,quot;.
It was last performed on stage in 2018 as part of a farewell world tour that started two years earlier. He canceled his last shows due to "a series of health challenges,quot;.
"Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond a format and geographic boundaries." Sarah Trahern, Executive Director of the Country Music Association, said in a statement. "He was a world superstar who helped introduce country music to audiences around the world. I have had the pleasure of working with him over the years and will always remember his kindness and kind heart. He has left us his music, some of which will be the most memorable performances in the history of country music. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time. "
