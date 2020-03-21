Kenny Rogers cried over Dolly Parton, country music and more – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb77f7fa66d2eadc39639f4964d15f69a11% %MINIFYHTMLb77f7fa66d2eadc39639f4964d15f69a12%

It was time for "The Gambler" to dub them last night, when Kenny Rogers slid in smoothly on that good night. But the superstar singer / actor was fondly remembered by some of his co-stars and collaborators as news of his passing.

Rogers, who dominated many sectors of the media in his heyday in the 1980s, even remembered government officials and those who had worked on his Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken chain.

These are some of the effusions online:

You never know how much you love someone until they are gone. I have had so many wonderful years and wonderful moments with my friend Kenny, but mostly because of the music and the success, I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr – Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Goodbye to the talented and complex. @_KennyRogers and his music. From Lucille to Reuben James and the beloved The Gambler, her voice lifts spirits, ironic wit brings smiles, and the lyrical narrative evokes charming sadness. Thank you on behalf of all who have had the privilege of listening. – Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 21, 2020

I feel like every time my dad took me anywhere as a kid I would hear Kenny Rogers' The Gambler. I loved. I had no idea what

the words meant but I didn't know I didn't know what the words meant. That song is part of the impressive body of work. 🎶❤️ 😢 #RIPKennyRogers – Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) March 21, 2020