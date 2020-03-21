Kenny Rogers, country music superstar crossover, dies at 81

By KRISTIN M. HALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning ballad player who spanned jazz, folk, country, and pop with hits like "Lucille,quot;, "Lady,quot; and "Islands in the Stream,quot; and embraced his character as "The Gambler " "On record and on television, he died Friday night. He was 81 years old.

He died at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, Rep. Keith Hagan told The Associated Press. He was under palliative care and died of natural causes, Hagan said.

The Houston-born artist with a husky voice and a silver beard sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of television movies based on "The Gambler,quot; and other songs, making him a superstar in the 1970s. and 80.. Rogers thrived for about 60 years before retiring from touring in 2017 at age 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be considered as a country singer.

"Either you do what everyone else is doing and you do better, or you do what no one else is doing and you don't invite comparison," Rogers told The Associated Press in 2015. "And I chose that because I could never be better than Johnny Cash or Willie or Waylon in what they did. So I found something I could do that didn't invite comparison with them. And I think people thought it was my desire to change country music. But that was never my problem.

Her duo partner "Islands in the Stream,quot; Dolly Parton posted a video to Twitter on Saturday morning, drowning while holding a photo of the two together. "I loved Kenny with all my heart and my heart is broken and a big part of him is gone with him today," Parton said in the video.

"Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond a format and geographic boundaries," says Sarah Trahern, executive director of the Country Music Association. "He was a global superstar who helped introduce country music to audiences around the world."

Rogers was a five-time CMA Award winner, in addition to receiving the CMA's Willie Nelson Achievement of Life Award in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He received 10 awards from the Academy of Country Music. It sold more than 47 million records in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

A true story from poverty to wealth, Rogers was raised in public housing in Houston Heights with seven brothers. At age 20, he had a gold single called "That Crazy Feeling," under the name Kenneth Rogers, but when that initial success stalled, he joined a jazz group, the Bobby Doyle Trio, as a stand-up bassist.

But his breakthrough came when he was asked to join New Christy Minstrels, a folk group, in 1966. The band reformed as First Edition and had a pop hit with the psychedelic song, "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition it was in)." Rogers and the first edition mixed country-rock and folk in songs like "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town,quot;, a story of a Vietnam veteran begging his girlfriend to stay.

After the group broke up in 1974, Rogers began his solo career and found great success with the sad country ballad "Lucille,quot; in 1977, which crossed the charts and earned Rogers his first Grammy. Suddenly the star, Rogers added success after success for more than a decade.

"The Gambler,quot;, the Grammy-winning story song written by Don Schlitz, came out in 1978 and became his signature song with a signature chorus: "You have to know when to hold them, know when to fold them." The song spawned a hit television movie of the same name and several more sequels with Rogers as a professional player Brady Hawkes, and led to a long parallel career for Rogers as a television actor and host of various television specials.

"I think the best any songwriter could hope for is for Kenny Rogers to sing one of your songs," said Schlitz, who also co-wrote the other Parton-Rogers duo "You Can't Make Old Friends." "He gave so many songs from his career to many of us."

Schlitz noted that some of Rogers' biggest hits were songs that had been previously recorded, but their versions became more popular. "The Gambler,quot; had been recorded six times before Rogers, and Mel Tillis's "Ruby Don'T Take Your Love to Town,quot; was also recorded by other artists before Rogers.

Other hits include "You Decorated My Life,quot;, "Every Time Two Fools Collide,quot; with Dottie West, "Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer,quot; with Kim Carnes and "Coward of the County,quot;. One of his biggest hits was "Lady," written by Lionel Richie, who topped the chart for six weeks in a row in 1980. Richie said in a 2017 interview with the AP that he often didn't finish songs until he had already released them, which which was the case with "Lady,quot;.

"At first, the song was called,quot; Baby, "" Richie said. “And because when I first sat down with him, for the first 30 minutes, all he talked about was that he had just married a real lady. A country boy like him is married to a lady. So he said, "By the way, what's the song called?" Richie replies "Lady,quot;.

Over the years, Rogers often worked with female duet pairs, most memorably, Dolly Parton. The two were paired at the suggestion of Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, who wrote "Islands in the Stream,quot;.

"Barry was producing an album for me and he gave me this song," Rogers told the AP in 2017. "And I went and learned it, I went to the studio and sang it for four days. And finally I looked at it and said," Barry, I don't even like this song anymore. "And he said," Do you know what we need? We need Dolly Parton. "I thought," Man, that guy is a visionary. "

Coincidentally, Parton was in the same recording studio in Los Angeles when the idea came up.

"From the moment he walked into that room, that song never sounded the same," said Rogers. "It took a whole new spirit."

The two singers toured together, including in Australia and New Zealand in 1984 and 1987, and were featured in a special HBO concert. Over the years, the two continued to record together, including their latest duet, "You Can't Make Old Friends," which was released in 2013. Parton reprized "Islands in the Stream,quot; with Rogers during their celebrated stellar retirement concert. in Nashville in October 2017.

Rogers invested his time and money in many other endeavors throughout his career, including a passion for photography that led to several books, as well as an autobiography, "Making It With Music." He owned a restaurant chain called Kenny Rogers Roasters and was a partner behind a boat in Branson, Missouri. He also participated in numerous charitable causes, including the Red Cross and MusiCares, and was part of the stellar recording of "We Are The World,quot; to alleviate famine.

In the 1990s, his ability to record hits had decreased, although he was still a popular live artist on regular tours. Still, he was an inventive businessman and never stopped trying to find his way back to the charts.

At the age of 61, Rogers made a brief comeback on the country music charts in 2000 with a hit song "Buy Me A Rose," thanks to his other favorite medium, television. The producers of the series "Touched by an Angel,quot; wanted it to appear in one episode, and one of their managers suggested that the episode be based on their latest single. That cross-promotion event earned him his first No. 1 country song in 13 years.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda, and children Justin, Jordan, Chris and Kenny Jr., as well as two brothers, a sister and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his representative said. The family is planning a private service "out of concern about the national emergency of COVID-19," said a statement released early Saturday. A public monument will be held at a later date.

Associated Press journalist Mallika Sen contributed from Los Angeles.