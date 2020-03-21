Kenia Moore's little daughter is caught up in her mischievous activity in a sweet video, but leads to this confusion about Marc Daly

Kenya Moore delighted fans and created some confusion with her latest adorable video while she was in quarantine with her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, during the spread of the coronavirus.

The former beauty queen and reality TV star recently took to social media, and posted a sweet video showing baby Brooklyn in a cheetah print sneaking out of the house.

According to the Atlanta Real Housewives star, the girl was trying to escape from the house located in Georgia to go to New York to see her father, Marc Daly.

The 49-year-old businesswoman, who caught her one-year-old daughter, asked her what naughty activities she was doing.

According to Kenya, Brooklyn said dad, but his fans are sure he said puppy because there was a dog in the yard.

One person had this reaction to the video: “Hmmmmm I thought I was the only one who heard that, but it's okay. It's what I thought. I guess she wanted us to know that he was in New York! She says DOGGIE. DADDY was nowhere to be seen.

This follower explained, "There's always one 🤦🏽‍♀️🙄 literally not so deep. I just noticed his enthusiasm for the dog. If he's saying dad or puppy, the baby is happy and cute, and all that matters is the ending." .

Another confused commenter said this: "That was your chance to let us all know that Mark is ummmm … Yes," It's so stinky! But what if she said puppy? Because when the puppy came, she was good and happy, haha.

A person who debated what the girl said explained: "He said that dad, even before the turn came out, you can clearly hear him, and he left the dog inside and went out to meet his dad, she is a little girl, why put words in his mouth … selective listening. "

This defender from Kenya wrote: “Who knows exactly what a 1-year-old baby really says? OK! The main point is that we are seeing how beautiful and smart Brooklyn is and how well she follows her mother's instructions! Sad, everyone saw the dog as if they assumed that was what he was saying😂 ".

This social media user revealed, "I want to answer your question. Yes, but his first word was daddy. He didn't change to doggy until the second word, which didn't quite come out, and the whole doggy was the third word he spoke before come in. I heard differences in tone. 😊 "

Ad

What do you think Brooklyn was saying in the video? Does it matter where Marc is?



Post views:

0 0