Kanye West donated to charities in Chicago and Los Angeles to feed children and the elderly

In these terrible times we are in, Kanye West made a charitable gesture. He donated to Chicago and Los Angeles to feed children and the elderly. The Shade Room has more details on the matter, and you can check them out below.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide continues, and people are trying to help in every way possible.

Kanye West is the latest celebrity to help, and donates to charities in Chicago and Los Angeles by providing meals to those in need.

TSR quotes People magazine and reports, earlier this week, Kanye West donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles, as well as to We Women Empowered in her hometown of Chicago to help residents go hungry due to lack of food derived from the coronavirus outbreak. & # 39;

It has also been revealed that Kanye reportedly "gave an undisclosed amount to each charity to ensure that meals are provided to children, families and the elderly affected by the highly contagious disease."

Kanye's donation will reportedly be used to deliver three meals a day to the elderly in South Chicago. In case you forgot, it grew there.

Fans are obviously grateful to Kanye for his gesture, and more celebrities are expected to do the same.

Someone else said: ‘Good job 👏🏽 Kanye! Say what you want about him and Kim, but they'll take care of the people! "And a follower posted this:" And they hate him because he supports Trump getting over it. "

One follower freaked out and said, "Listen, no more celebrity faces and coronavirus captions, please," and another follower posted, "I thought they were about to say that their coronavirus test was positive."

Someone else said, "More celebrities should step up and stop being greedy!"

Many fans appreciate what Kanye is doing these days.



