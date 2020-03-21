Home Entertainment Kanye West caught the lie on Taylor Swift in a new leaked...

Kanye West caught the lie on Taylor Swift in a new leaked video!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Remember when Kanye West and Taylor Swift ate beef, with some lyrics from Kanye's 2016 song Famous.

In the song, Kanye West criticizes Taylor Swift "owes him sex." He also calls Taylor "b * tch,quot; and says, "I made that bitch famous."

When Famous was released, the media strongly criticized the lyrics. But Kanye defended calling Taylor a bitch explaining, "I called Taylor and had an [sic] hour of convo with her on the line and she thought it was fun and gave her blessings."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©