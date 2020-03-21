Kanye West caught the lie on Taylor Swift in a new leaked video!

Remember when Kanye West and Taylor Swift ate beef, with some lyrics from Kanye's 2016 song Famous.

In the song, Kanye West criticizes Taylor Swift "owes him sex." He also calls Taylor "b * tch,quot; and says, "I made that bitch famous."

When Famous was released, the media strongly criticized the lyrics. But Kanye defended calling Taylor a bitch explaining, "I called Taylor and had an [sic] hour of convo with her on the line and she thought it was fun and gave her blessings."

In response, Taylor's spokesperson denied Kanye asked for his approval of the controversial letter. She released an official statement alleging that Taylor had only been asked to post West's song on her Twitter page, and instead warned her not to post a song "with such a strong misogynistic message."

In July, Kim Kardashian posted a recording of the phone conversation online, in which Taylor appears to approve of West's handwriting, describing it as a "compliment,quot; and token of friendship. Due to this video, Taylor has been accused of lying about approving the lyrics.

Well now the entire call has been leaked. And the videos suggest that Kanye got clearance for the "Taylor owes me sex,quot; bar, but not the b * tch bar. In essence, Kanye and Kim were lying and misleading the public about Taylor Swift.

People on Twitter are upset and think Kanye lied to them.

#KanyeWestIsOverParty is currently the # 1 trending topic on Twitter.