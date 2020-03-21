Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shoot after infamous call with Taylor Swift completely leaked

%MINIFYHTML8ea94bb68677f5d7475ca7994db07cc611% %MINIFYHTML8ea94bb68677f5d7475ca7994db07cc612%

In the full version of the clip, it is revealed that rapper & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; He never told the pop superstar about his infamous line & # 39; I did that fucking famous & # 39; in his song & # 39; Famous & # 39 ;.

Years have passed since Taylor Swift, Kanye West Y Kim Kardashian It made the headlines because of its beef, and now that dispute has come to light. It was all because the full version of the infamous 2016 Kanye-Taylor call leaked online on Friday, March 21.

For those in need of a reminder, Kanye and Taylor rekindled their flesh after the former included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but both Kanye and Kim insisted that the pop superstar had given him his permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

Despite the video, Taylor still emphasized that he never gave her permission to use that line, and it appears he was telling the truth. In the full version of the clip, it was revealed that Kanye never told Taylor about the infamous line, although he did say that he was going to include the line, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex," and Taylor approved of that.

After the leak, people started beating Kanye and Kim to the point that the hashtag "Kanye West Is Over" was trending on Twitter. "Proof that Kanye West and Kim not only mortified Taylor in the most cruel, vile, and horrible way, but lied to everyone to make themselves look better and to benefit them. Selfishness at its best, I suppose," one said.

"Will you remember when Kim Kardashian needs to hire an editor just to edit the phone call and post the fake call on her snapchat and they all turn on Taylor Swift? It shows how Kanye and Kim are the most disgusting humans in the world," another wrote, As someone said, "KANYE AND KIM REALLY GOT EXPOSED IN THE YEAR OF THE RAT OMG 2020 IS JUST THE GIFT YOU KEEP ON GIVING."

There was also an individual who chimed in: "I've been telling everyone Kanye was trash from day one. Kim and Kanye tried to destroy a young girl's life and career to get free publicity for her trash album and they all liked me for that." Meanwhile, one person said, "The way everyone finally knows that Kanye and Kim are bullshit and Taylor never lied."