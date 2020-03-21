Kanika Kapoor also attended a Holi bash after her return from London.

Early yesterday, it was revealed that singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently arrived in India from London, tested positive for the corona virus. Reports also suggested that the singer did not disclose her travel history to airport authorities and then, instead of quarantining, attended a party in Lucknow city putting several more at risk. A new video of a Holi party attended by Kanika Kapoor appeared online today.



In the video, we can see that there are several guests present at the holy feast along with Kanika Kapoor.

This party was also attended by the party leader Bhartiya Janta, Vasundhara Raje, and his son Dushyant Singh, member of parliament. Dushyant Singh was later seen in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was clicked along with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari. While Dushyant Singh has not yet been confirmed as a positive crown, it does put members of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at risk.

Reports suggest that everyone present at the party is urged to isolate themselves. News reports also indicate that guests will undergo a coronavirus test.