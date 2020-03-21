Kandi Burruss makes fans happy with & # 39; Old Lady Gang & # 39; at your door!

Kandi Burruss also wants to keep money flowing during these difficult times. Then he came up with a new way that customers can still enjoy Old Lady Gang treats.

Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘Stay home, relax and order at home. @oldladygang is available in #DoorDash, "Kandi wrote in her post.

Kandi fans are in love with OLG restaurants, and have always told him they love places.

Someone said, "Now I'm about to order just to see what OLG delivery my food is," and another follower posted this: "I wish I could send it to Colorado ❤️ I love you Kandi."

A commenter said: Puedes Can you open one on the west coast when this is over? Just like in Long Beach lol, "and a follower posted this:" When I get to Atlanta one day, I'll go to your restaurant! I hope you have some vegan options 😍 ’

Another follower posted this: "@kandi cares for these beautiful women during this terrifying time."

Someone else said: & # 39; Mannnn, I bet food is the diggity bomb ❤️ Hello from Detroit & # 39 ;, and a fan posted this: & # 39; I hope we can travel in July I really wanted to go back to Georgia and more specifically coming to the old gang.

A fan said to Kandi, "I couldn't be a bit far away !!! But when I start again, you will become a powerhouse! I'm going to advocate for us to propel us first! I think it's super important!

Someone else misses the tool on the days when everything was normal and said, "I miss eating in both places. I need food ASAP. They are so nice. Hospitality is amazing. Food is fantastic. I love them all." .

Another follower posted this: ‘In other words: take off your shoes, relax your feet. OLG covered you for something to eat. "

Kandi fans can't wait for this nightmare to end, and life is back to normal. Hopefully this will happen sooner rather than later.



