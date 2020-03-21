Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin consider their Canadian self-quarantine "A Honeymoon." This is what they have been doing together in isolation!

%MINIFYHTMLaeb6bead65db0ac8a84e1e31c207614b11% %MINIFYHTMLaeb6bead65db0ac8a84e1e31c207614b12%

Despite having to isolate themselves in Canada in the midst of the entire COVID-19 crisis, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have had the best time of their lives! In fact, an internal report claims to know it's like a honeymoon for honeymooners.

Justin and Hailey not only have a large property surrounded by beautiful nature to explore, but they've also been watching plenty of TV shows and movies, getting more than enough entertainment just for the two of them.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘They are (also) praying together and he is singing their songs, and they are just around and trying to pass the time the way they can. It's working very well because they have so many outlets, so if they want to connect to treat fans, they will, it's actually a lot of fun for them these days. They aren't pulling all their hair out yet, it's all so much fun. "

The singer and model managed to go to their home country not long after it was announced that the United States-Canada border would be temporarily closed in an attempt to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

That said, ‘Justin feels blessed for several reasons, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to get to Canada before the border closes because that is their home and where they feel most secure with Hailey during this pandemic. He feels lucky to have her by his side at a time like this and he keeps busy with some art projects, exercise and of course the fun videos he and Hailey have been making. "

In addition to watching movies, shows, and praying together, the star couple has also been making plenty of Tik Toks, for the enjoyment of fans.

The source mentioned that Justin is aware that this situation is not a joke and that everyone should "do their part,quot;.



