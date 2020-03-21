Joshua Tree Closes Camps, Prohibits Vehicle Access – Up News Info Los Angeles

INDIAN (CBSLA) – Joshua Tree National Park camps will be closed and vehicles will no longer have access to park roads indefinitely, park officials said Saturday.

The shutdown is in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's state order to "stay home,quot; to help curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

The park will remain open to cyclists and hikers. The desert access points at Covington Flats Road, Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon and Long Canyon will remain open.

"As of March 21, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park will offer very limited services outside of those that support the protection of visitors or resources," park officials said in the press release.

Displaced cars and campers can move to open camping areas on public land adjacent to the park administered by the US Office of Land Administration. USA, as well as local private RV parks.

