Josh Lewin, other broadcasters stand firm, battling boredom during coronavirus delay

Josh Lewin has been in the sports broadcasting business for over 30 years. Versatility is one of its greatest strengths: it has provided network coverage of the top four sports in the US. And his current main performance is UCLA football and men's basketball.

Like everyone else, he is waiting for the sports moratorium caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). With no games to work with, he has managed to be even more versatile, calling everyday events. (Oh, as some of you haven't tried).

Lewin's description and video stories showing traffic, microwave, puzzle solving, and vacuuming have all become a thing on Twitter. A couple of days ago, the old SN contributor took it to the next level: YouTube, with his channel "PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll,quot; (one word).

One of the best clips is a fun callback to one of the teams Lewin used to cover. (Hey, if you're a fan of this team, you have to admit it's fun.)

Lewin, who also produces the Throwback League podcast, which is "celebrating baseball nostalgia,quot; through a simulation tournament of the best MLB teams from 1974 to 2006, is not just trying to stay alert and fighting boredom. during the delay. There's also British broadcaster Nick Heath. . .

. . . and NASCAR announcer Mike Bagley, who called the end of this race among his dogs from his poolside location: