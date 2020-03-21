Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet named Yorkshire's first female vice president | Cricket News





Janet Bairstow previously served as administrator at the cricket club

Janet Bairstow, the mother of England hitter Jonny, was chosen as Yorkshire's first female vice president.

Bairstow, who served as administrator at the cricket club, was elected at the club's annual general meeting on Saturday.

A statement from the club read: "Bairstow is the widow of David Bairstow and the mother of Jonny.

"She has committed her adult life to Yorkshire cricket, including 13 years as manager of the club's cricket department, a position from which she has now retired."

The news comes amid uncertainty about when the English county season may begin.

It was announced on Friday that the ECB has postponed all games until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yorkshire, who last won the County Championship in 2015, was scheduled to play Gloucestershire in his first Division One game next month.