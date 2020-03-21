John Muir Health closes some East Bay urgent care centers – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Facing a surge in patients, John Muir Health of Walnut Creek announced on Friday the closure of three urgent care centers in San Ramon, Orinda and Concord.

“In order to provide care in the safest and most effective way, we are temporarily consolidating our seven Urgent Care Center locations into four beginning on Friday. This change allows us to move doctors and staff to our four largest urgent care locations, allowing us to provide care more efficiently and effectively to our community, "said a statement from the medical group.

John Muir Health operates two main hospital centers, located in Concord and Walnut Creek.

The group's four other urgent care locations, in Berkeley, Pleasanton, Brentwood and Walnut Creek, will remain open. Those sites have separate areas for standard respiratory and urgent medical care. All patients will receive a mask upon entering the respiratory emergency care area.

The group also announced that it will not accept walk-ins and that it will examine all patients by phone before scheduling appointments. Patients are asked to call to make an appointment.

John Muir is temporarily restricting visitors to outpatient centers, including urgent care centers. Patients are advised to plan to have non-essential family or friends wait outside the building or in the car. Pediatric patients should be accompanied by a single parent or guardian, if possible.

More information on urgent care center closings is available on the John Muir Health website.

John Muir urgent care center hours are 8 a.m. at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. at 6 p.m. on the weekends.