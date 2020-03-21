Jetz comes to victory in the role of Thurles | Racing News

The class stood out at the BetVictor Hurdle in Thurles when Jetz recorded his first victory of the season.

Jessica Harrington's eight-year-old has mixed him with some of Ireland's best hurdles and chasers in recent seasons.

Not far behind La Bague Au Roi in the Grade One fencing company last season, he returned to obstacles last time and was a good second place for Charli Parcs.

Harrington kept Jetz above the smallest obstacles and always seemed to be traveling better than market leader Mary Frances, and when Robbie Power asked him to take care of his business, he shot six distances to reward punters 3-1. .

Power said: "He did it right. He had a right to do it in his way of obstacles and also in part of his way of persecution.

"It looks like he's regaining his confidence after a couple of hurdle races. He was pretty excited for the first mile or so today, but he saw the ride really well."

"His jump improved as the race progressed, but it's always like that, even on fences it's the same and the further the race progresses, the better he jumps."

"That pair of obstacles will have built his confidence well and we hope we can have a chance to get back on the fence."

"The good canter came in handy as I was enthusiastic enough. It is a horse with a very high cruising speed, but it also holds up well."