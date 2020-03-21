Jennifer Lopez shares a special tribute to Selena Quintanilla

News you want to do with the washing machine!

Believe it or not, but this Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the beloved movie, Selena. As many know Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late Texan singer Selena Quintanilla.

In honor of the film and the legendary singer, J.Lo shared an emotional tribute on social media. Make the tribute even more meaningful? March 31 marks the 25th year of Selena's untimely and tragic death.

"Join me today in #CelebratingSelena," Lopez captioned her posts on social media, along with a 3-minute video that honored the The Queen of Texan. "I can't believe 23 years have passed since this amazing movie came out and 25 years since its passing."

J.Lo added: "Selena was a great inspiration to me and I was lucky to be chosen to play it. As an artist, this film was truly an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below. "