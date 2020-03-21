Jennifer Lopez shares a special tribute to Selena Quintanilla

News you want to do with the washing machine!
Believe it or not, but this Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the beloved movie, Selena. As many know Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late Texan singer Selena Quintanilla.
In honor of the film and the legendary singer, J.Lo shared an emotional tribute on social media. Make the tribute even more meaningful? March 31 marks the 25th year of Selena's untimely and tragic death.
"Join me today in #CelebratingSelena," Lopez captioned her posts on social media, along with a 3-minute video that honored the The Queen of Texan. "I can't believe 23 years have passed since this amazing movie came out and 25 years since its passing."
J.Lo added: "Selena was a great inspiration to me and I was lucky to be chosen to play it. As an artist, this film was truly an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below. "
In the 3-minute video, López shared interviews of his honor in honor of Selena and clips from the film.
"I go back to the beginning of the movie and the first day of filming, and I really try to find the essence of who he was," Jennifer said in the video clip. "She was an artist and she was singing when she was 9 years old or younger."
She explained that many of the "studios,quot; became her role in portraying the Texas native. "Learning how he sang, all his gestures, how he danced … that became really important," said López.
For him Hustlers Actress, this movie forever changed her life.
"God sent me that paper for a reason," Lopez can be heard saying in a separate interview. "So I could always have it as inspiration."
Last April, Jennifer talked about playing the late Mexican-American singer and how she prepared for the movie.
"It was a beautiful moment in my life and it taught me a lot about life," said the Dance world judge said on Apple Music Beats 1 show. "I was young, I was 26 years old when I played Selena … I didn't realize, at that time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do justice to his memory and at that moment."
With everything that happens with the course Coronavirus pandemic, J.Lo's special tribute to Selena makes people feel very excited. You can watch the video above!
