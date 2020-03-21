Jennifer Garner finds it difficult to get parents to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis

WENN / Attaches

Ben Affleck's ex-wife expresses her frustration when she talks to night host Jimmy Fallon about the practice of social estrangement in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Jennifer Garner She is frustrated with her parents, William and Patricia, for refusing to stay home and practicing social estrangement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Garner told the American host of the night Jimmy Fallon She is frustrated with her mom and dad for not following the advice.

"The difficult things are teens and 20-year-olds and my parents. My parents are the difficult ones," he said. "I'm like, 'Dad, Mom, the world is closed to keep you safe.' And they say, 'We think we'll go to Sam's Warehouse. Stay home, you have to stay home!'

The "13 going to 30The actress added that her three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex Ben Affleck – They have been great throughout their quarantine.

"I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they are old enough to understand and have conversations: & # 39; As if we were built for a challenge, we can do this, we are a difficult team. Let's learn about a vacuum cleaner," continuous. "But they're not so big as to say, 'Well, I don't care. I'm going to go.'" "

Garner and Amy Adams They are partnering with Save the Children and have started the #SaveWithStories campaign, in which the stars read stories and urge fans to donate money to hungry children due to school closings.

He also started the #JenLookAtMe hashtag campaign, to encourage kids in the arts to share their talents online while staying home.