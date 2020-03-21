Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary

Happy Anniversary, Brittany Y Jason Aldean!

The country music star and his wife celebrated five years of marriage on Saturday. Brittany shared a tribute to her husband on her Instagram page along with a photo of the two vows at their 2015 ocean view wedding ceremony in Cancun, Mexico.

"5 years ago, today I made the best decision of my life to marry you," wrote Brittany. "The road has been a little difficult at times, but you and I never digress. We get over it and look at each other now ♥ ️ I am eternally grateful for you, our marriage, the babies you have given me and the person you have helped me with. to evolve. I love you more than anything, baby❣️ As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn't be happier. Because I'm with you. I love you ALWAYS. Happy anniversary. "

She also shared a photo of a colorful bouquet of mixed flowers that Jason gave her.