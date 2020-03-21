Jana Kramer reminds us that it's okay to feel emotional in the middle of COVID-19

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Jana Kramer she wants people to know that she is not alone.
On Saturday, the podcast presenter and actress spoke about the many emotions she felt during the course. Coronavirus pandemic.
With so much uncertainty right now and things changing rapidly, Kramer explained how this has affected his mental health.
"I think it's important to express how you feel. If I'm honest, I've hit all the waves," began her long and relatable Instagram post. "I was naive at first, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now I'm depressed. He hit me like a damn truck this morning. I came out of nowhere and started crying."
She revealed that her emotions may have even "surprised,quot; her husband, Mike Caussin.
"I felt guilty for feeling those emotions because I am not sick, my family is not sick, so how can I be upset?" She said. "But I think we have a right to be upset about the times right now."
The 36-year-old star explained that at times like this, it's okay to ask for help.
"I think hiding in depression is not a good thing and I think reaching out and telling your friends that you are having a bad time is what you should do," he shared.
"So this is me saying,quot; hey, I'm having a bad time and you're not alone. "Can we be nice in the comments and be there for those who are also having a bad time," he continued. "I even texted a friend this morning saying, 'hey, I'm not so good, can we talk? "Communicate. Talk to people."
She added, "And another way I think I'm going to get out of this routine is to help others. Helping others ALWAYS makes me feel better."
In addition to his post, he encouraged his 1.9 million followers to participate in the "challenge to do your part,quot;.
"I just helped 3 moms who really needed food, diapers, etc.," she wrote, closing her Instagram caption. "And now it's your turn."
Apparently, Jana's post definitely struck a chord with many.
"Thanks for being honest and real! I have been feeling so much anxiety and depression myself lately. I have 3 children and I am doing my best not to be seen. Scary moments right now. Oh, how I took normality for granted." . . Never again, "wrote one of his followers.
Another added: "We all get depressed sometimes, especially with the little ones … but so much love in the world! Thank you for helping others."
"I love this! It's true. I've been through all the emotions. We all need to support each other now," replied another fan.
If you want to help out during the current Coronavirus pandemic, you can see a list of celebrities who contribute and how you can get involved.
