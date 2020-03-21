Jana Kramer reminds us that it's okay to feel emotional in the middle of COVID-19

Jana Kramer she wants people to know that she is not alone.

On Saturday, the podcast presenter and actress spoke about the many emotions she felt during the course. Coronavirus pandemic.

With so much uncertainty right now and things changing rapidly, Kramer explained how this has affected his mental health.

"I think it's important to express how you feel. If I'm honest, I've hit all the waves," began her long and relatable Instagram post. "I was naive at first, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now I'm depressed. He hit me like a damn truck this morning. I came out of nowhere and started crying."

She revealed that her emotions may have even "surprised,quot; her husband, Mike Caussin.

"I felt guilty for feeling those emotions because I am not sick, my family is not sick, so how can I be upset?" She said. "But I think we have a right to be upset about the times right now."