James Kennedy discusses how his relationship with his mother changed after they both became sober

James Kennedy's alcoholism has taken center stage and focus in every season of the Vanderpump Rules he's been in. Now that the DJ is sober, every relationship in his life has improved.

When the producer who calls himself "White Kanye,quot; starts drinking, he lashes out at the ones he loves the most. More recently, it was his girlfriend Raquel Leviss who gave him an ultimatum of being sober or single.

Before that, it was his friendship with Lala Kent that he suffered when he said extravagant and disrespectful things about her and towards her. This includes flaunting their connection and tearing Randall Emmett apart.

However, the most complicated relationship he ever had was with his mother, who also struggled with alcohol. Viewers were able to see how she struggled with the divorce from James' father, leading to multiple arguments with her son.

Fortunately, both mother and son are sober and it has affected their relationship in the best way.

Kennedy said to Bravo's daily plate: "My mom is really good. She is still sober. So she has more than a year in her belt, and our relationship is in full swing, you know? She textes me all Every day, we talk every day, we live 10 minutes from each other, so I like to see her. I treat her to lunch a couple of times a week. So, we stay together and our relationship has gone by leaps and bounds since I stopped drinking too, because now that we are both sober, we both count the blessings together every day and it's such a beautiful thing, you know?

He went on to say that things are even better, not that there are no family secrets.

As for her father and brother, they are both doing well too.

It's great to see that James and his mother are in a better place.



