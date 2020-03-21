Jameis Winston says goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looks to the future | NFL news







Jameis Winston said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday morning, a day after Tom Brady signed to become the franchise's new quarterback.

Winston wrote on Twitter: "It has been 5 great seasons like Buccaneer.

"All love and respect, I love Tampa and hope to see you again in February."

Tampa will host Super Bowl LV in February, and the Bucs brought in Brady, a six-time winner with the New England Patriots, in hopes of bringing them into the big game.

Tom Brady will start for the Bucaneers next season

But Winston's tweet implies that he plans to be there as part of another team, and as a free agent, he can now search for his next team.

The Buccaneers selected Winston as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but his arrival failed to change a franchise that has not been in the playoffs since the 2007 season.

Only the Cleveland Browns have the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, but it was a season of ups and downs as he became the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions.

He threw for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games with the Buccaneers and is 28-42 in 70 games as a starter.