Jameis Winston says goodbye to Tampa Bay: & # 39; See you at the Super Bowl & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d211% %MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d212%

Jameis Winston said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady's signing, and the outgoing quarterback told fans he would see them at the February Super Bowl.

%MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d213% %MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d214%

The Bucs completed the acquisition of Brady on Friday. The 42-year-old superstar left the New England Patriots earlier in the week after earning a record of six Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

%MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d215% %MINIFYHTML4a6a2d2b305303cf5da01781781218d216%

Winston led the NFL in passing yards in 2019, but the overall first pick in the 2015 draft also threw 30 interceptions, the highest in the league, as Tampa Bay missed the playoffs for a twelfth season in a row.

AL-KATEATE: Winston, the king of boom and bust

His inconsistency and Brady's availability meant that the Bucs did not re-sign Winston, so he will play for another team in 2020, a season that will end with a Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"It has been 5 great seasons like Buccaneer," Winston wrote on Twitter along with a photo from the night he was recruited five years ago. "All love and respect, I love Tampa and hope to see you again in February. #SBLV # 2020Vision #Dreamforever."

Winston threw for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in five seasons with the Buccaneers. He is the team's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns thrown.

IYER: Brady alone won't make Bucs a Super Bowl contender

Given that top free agents Brady and Philip Rivers have found new homes in the Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, and Ryan Tannehill re-signed with the Tennessee Titans, there seems to be no obvious landing spot for Winston.

His gunslinger mindset means he's unlikely to be able to replace Brady in New England, while the Los Angeles Chargers, having lost the former Patriots quarterback, could roll the dice with Tyrod Taylor or select a quarterback. a rookie outfield like Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the draft.