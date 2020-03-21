Italy Tightens Blockade As Coronavirus Deaths Increase – Live Updates | News

%MINIFYHTMLa9d41d6435e4110fae15056f826ebe9b11% %MINIFYHTMLa9d41d6435e4110fae15056f826ebe9b12%

Italy ordered all but the most essential companies closed until April 3, tightening the blockade against the coronavirus, after nearly 800 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Saturday.

"It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted on Facebook. "Only production activities considered vital to national production will be allowed."

Conte did not elaborate on the proposals expected to take effect through an emergency decree on Sunday.

Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday, and France, Spain and Germany also reported sharp increases in confirmed cases and deaths.

Nearly 13,000 people worldwide have died from the disease, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. More than 304,500 people have been diagnosed with the infection, while almost 92,000 have recovered.

Sunday March 22

01:00 GMT – Australia to consider 'draconian measures' to enforce social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social estrangement after thousands of people crowded the country's beaches amid unusually warm weather.

Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, closed on Sunday.

"The measures we will be considering tonight mean that the prime ministers of state and top ministers may have to take much more draconian steps to enforce social distancing," Morrison said in Canberra.

A lifeguard explains the closure of Bondi Beach to surfers and swimmers after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distance advice on COVID-19 (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

00:00 GMT – UK urges the most vulnerable to "stay home,quot;

Some 1.5 million people identified by the UK National Health Service (NHS) as being at increased risk of serious illness if they contract coronavirus are urged to stay home to protect themselves.

People include those who have received organ transplants, those who live with serious respiratory conditions or specific cancers, and some who receive certain types of drug treatments.

Their doctor will contact them and recommend that they stay home for a period of at least 12 weeks.

