Italy Reports Nearly 800 Coronavirus Deaths in Biggest Daily Rise | Coronavirus pandemic news

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in Italy has risen from 793 to 4,825, authorities said by far the largest daily increase in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy rose to 53,578 from 47,021 previously, an increase of 13.9 percent, the country's Civil Protection Agency said Saturday.

Italy has reported 1,420 deaths since Friday. On Thursday, it overtook China as the country to record most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

The most affected northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, with 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases so far.

The Mediterranean nation of 60 million has been under effective blockade since March 12, when public gatherings were banned and most stores closed.

Police went into effect on the streets of Rome on Saturday, reviewing documents and fining those outside without a valid reason, such as buying groceries.

Runners were asked to run around the block of their houses, parks and beaches were closed, and the government in Rome prepared to extend the school and other closings until the summer months.

Global epicenter of the virus.

But the outbreak continues to increase in the new global epicenter of the virus.

First reported in December in China, it has since transformed the world, forcing healthcare systems, changing the lives of millions, and hitting global stock markets.

Published figures showed that deaths are still largely contained in Italy's wealthiest north, whose world-class healthcare system is under pressure but is not yet breaking down.

It is much better than what is available in the poorer south, whose regions have recorded a few dozen deaths each, and which the government in Rome is closely watching.

The National Institute of Health (ISS) said the average age of coronavirus victims was 78.5 and the average age of those infected was 63 years.

Italy's figures are being closely watched by other governments as they try to formulate an urgent response to the rapidly developing crisis.