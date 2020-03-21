Israeli blockade hampers Gaza's waste management | News

For years, an informal recycling industry within Gaza has accounted for at least part of the huge amount of plastic waste generated by the more than two million residents of the strip.

But in recent years, due to both the Israeli blockade and the lack of proper waste management, it has been on the decline.

Environmental experts say the consequences could be long-term and damaging.

Harry Fawcett of Al Jazeera reports.