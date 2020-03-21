Iran's Rouhani says COVID-19 measures can be eased in weeks | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML6f88df2011cb71e787ca49794a4003f111% %MINIFYHTML6f88df2011cb71e787ca49794a4003f112%

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he hopes the measures taken to combat the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, including social distancing, will ease in the next two to three weeks.

Accusing the "counter-revolutionaries,quot; of trying to shut down economic production, Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday that his country "has to do everything,quot; to bring economic activity back to normal.

Plus:

Iran is one of the countries most affected worldwide by the virus, with an official death toll only behind Italy and China. On Saturday, the latest count by the health ministry said the death toll had risen by more than 100 to 1,556, while the number of infected people was 20,610. A total of 7,635 people have recovered in Iran.

Zein Basravi of Al Jazeera, reporting from the capital Tehran, said Rouhani tried to "strike a balance,quot; between addressing the public health crisis and maintaining the country's economic and socio-political stability in the future.

"This is a country that has lost patience with its own government in a series of crises that the country has experienced in recent months," he said.

Already recovering from years of economic sanctions following U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal in 2018 from a nuclear deal Iran had signed with world powers three years earlier, the country's inability to acquire much-needed medical equipment in international markets has hampered its efforts. to combat COVID-19, The disease caused by the virus.

Since announcing its first two COVID-19 deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom on February 19, Iran has taken a number of steps to contain the virus.

It has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as four key pilgrimage sites, including the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom.

Iran also canceled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed Parliament.

Trips to Nowruz

In a marked speech the beginning of the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz, ROuhani defended the government's response to the outbreak on Friday amid widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may even have covered up initial cases before infections quickly spread across the country.

He also praised doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"Our nation has managed to achieve its goals, despite the difficulties … Iran will overcome the coronavirus with unity," said Rouhani.

Iranian authorities have asked people to avoid all travel during the Persian New Year holidays, which generally causes almost all citizens to take to the streets. But the pleas have been ignored by many.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, approximately three million people have left the 13 most affected provinces by road since March 17.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Saturday that there was "a minority that did not follow the guidelines," warning that popular provinces with tourists would not welcome visitors for the Nowruz vacation.