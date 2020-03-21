Iran releases French investigator in apparent prisoner exchange | News

%MINIFYHTML367f057c0c80aab4292ce990fd0343a611% %MINIFYHTML367f057c0c80aab4292ce990fd0343a612%

Iran released a jailed French investigator, in an apparent prisoner exchange after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the United States.

French President Emanuel Macron "is pleased to announce the release of Roland Marchal, imprisoned in Iran since June 2019," his office said on Saturday. Marchal will arrive in France later in the day.

France has demanded for months that Iran release Marchal and fellow researcher Fariba Adelkhah who were arrested last year on charges of conspiring against national security.

Meanwhile, the Iranian judiciary news agency Mizan Online reported that the Iranian Jallal Rohollahnejad had been released by France on Friday. Iranian state television later said it was already on a flight back to Iran's capital Tehran.

Rohollahnejad, "an Iranian engineer imprisoned for more than a year in French jails and accused of circumventing US sanctions against Iran, has been released today," the news agency added.

On March 11, the French Court of Cassation approved "the request to extradite Rohollahnejad to the United States, but the French government released him, changing this decision," he added.

"Given the cooperation of the (Iranian) judicial system's intention to release a French detainee by reducing sentences, the French government,quot; released the Iranian engineer "in an act of mutual cooperation," according to the report.

Iran has in recent months carried out prisoner exchanges with the United States, Australia and Germany.

Coronavirus fears

In his statement, Macron's office also said that the president "urges the Iranian authorities to release immediately." Adelkhah, citizen of Iran and France. Tehran does not recognize dual nationality.

Adelkhah, 60, an anthropologist and expert on Shiite Islam, faces charges of "propaganda against the system,quot; and "complicity in committing acts against national security," according to investigators' lawyer Said Dehghan.

"We welcome the arrival of Roland Marchal in Paris after almost nine months of arbitrary detention in very difficult conditions, but he has only taken half the way," said Jean-Francois Bayart, committee member and professor at the Graduate Institute. of International Studies and Development based in Geneva.

He said that "the fight continues,quot; to secure the release of Adelkhah. In addition to concerns for the welfare of prisoners, Iran has been hit. hard by the new coronavirus pandemic, only behind Italy and China in the official number of deaths.

Iran said on Saturday that 123 more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the country's official death toll to 1,556.

Prisoners released

Before Iran's Persian New Year celebration starting on Friday, authorities had released several international prisoners.

US Navy veteran Michael White was released on Thursday. He was handed over in the north-eastern Iranian city of Mashhad to a team from Switzerland, which represents the interests of the United States in the absence of diplomatic relations, and was transferred to Tehran, the United States Department of State said.

Iran this week also released Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual-national who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the media organization, for two weeks.

Iran still retains US citizens Siamak Namazi, who was convicted on charges including espionage and collaboration with the US government. USA

The Islamic Republic in December released Xiyue Wang, an American academic, in exchange for scientist Massoud Soleimani and said he was open to further exchanges.