Iran releases French academic in prisoner exchange

PARIS – Iran released French academic Roland Marchal, an official from the French president's office said Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with France.
Marchal, who had been jailed in Iran since June on security charges, was due to arrive in France around noon on Saturday, the official said.
Iran and France have agreed to exchange Marchal and Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer detained by French authorities on charges that he violated U.S. sanctions against Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Friday. France has already released Mr. Ruhollahnejad, state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The announcer said that Marchal had been "sentenced to five years in prison for acting against national security," adding that his sentence had been reduced and was handed over to the French embassy in Tehran.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to also release a jailed second academic, Fariba Adelkhah, who has an Iranian and a French passport, the French official said.
The arrests have complicated ties between the two countries during a period when Macron was seeking to calm tensions between Washington and Tehran. The arrests have also coincided with a protracted confrontation with Western powers sparked by a decision by the United States to withdraw from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities.
Mr. Marchal, principal investigator at Sciences Po University, was arrested in mid-October.
In May, a French court approved Mr. Ruhollahnejad's extradition to the United States to face charges of attempting to illegally import US technology for military purposes on behalf of an Iranian company that US officials said was linked to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard. .
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has arrested dozens of dual nationals in recent years, mainly on espionage charges.
Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting dual citizens and foreign nationals in an attempt to win concessions from other countries, a charge that the Islamic Republic has regularly dismissed.