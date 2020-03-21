Iran releases French academic in prisoner exchange

PARIS – Iran released French academic Roland Marchal, an official from the French president's office said Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with France.

Marchal, who had been jailed in Iran since June on security charges, was due to arrive in France around noon on Saturday, the official said.

Iran and France have agreed to exchange Marchal and Jalal Ruhollahnejad, an Iranian engineer detained by French authorities on charges that he violated U.S. sanctions against Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Friday. France has already released Mr. Ruhollahnejad, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The announcer said that Marchal had been "sentenced to five years in prison for acting against national security," adding that his sentence had been reduced and was handed over to the French embassy in Tehran.