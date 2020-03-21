Indian student creates disinfectant robot in Dubai – Latest news

Motivated by the motto "stay safe and clean,quot; amid the coronavirus scare, a seventh-grade Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses disinfectants that detect a hand from a range of 30 cm.

Siddh Sanghvi, a student at the Spring Dales Schools in Dubai, said his mother showed him a video where people touched the bottle to disinfect their hands and became infected, the Khaleej Times reported.

"But this frustrates the purpose because the coronavirus can spread by touching contaminated surfaces," the newspaper said.

%MINIFYHTML662557a90b2d057b0d29ae42217b4ba311% %MINIFYHTML662557a90b2d057b0d29ae42217b4ba312%

"So I thought why not create something using STEM technology, where the machine can automatically dispense the disinfectant, without putting your hand in touch," added the young inventor.

"Washing your hands with a robotic hand sanitizer can be super fun. This discovery not only distracts you from the Covid-19 pandemic panic, but intrigues you to delve deeper," said Sanghvi, who has a keen interest in Artificial Intelligence.

