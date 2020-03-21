Increased Isolation of Coronavirus Can Be Tough on Colorado's Most Vulnerable Population – Up News Info

The pain of standing still to slow down the coronavirus hit as early as St. Patrick's Day this week when Mary Lee Peterson dressed in green, in stockings and all, swinging her arms on a brisk walk through Denver's Windsor Gardens complex to older adults.

The life-affirming activities he has counted on for years to combat isolation have been canceled: the theater club, a substance recovery group he leads, and rehearsals by the One World choir for a western cabaret featuring the song. " Don't Fence Me In. "

Peterson had already done all the housework he could think of, including taking out and dusting each item in a trinket closet and vacuuming his Hyundai tan. The Starbucks coffee where she sits and completes crossword puzzles while drinking coffee every morning had cleared the tables. He was about to turn 73, planning to get senior birthday discounts at Fresh Fish.

And, although the intensified isolation caused by the virus made sense, it hurt.

"It is better that they overreact rather than underreact," Peterson said, speaking at a distance while walking.

"I know I have to be more careful," she said Tuesday. However, "I'm still going out for coffee. It's what I've been doing for years." And to the dog park. And grocery stores.

For older Colorado residents, the new coronavirus presents unique threats because people over the age of 60 and people with chronic health problems are more susceptible and more likely to die at higher rates. But increasing social restrictions may also affect older residents more, exacerbating existing unrest.

Some are already bothering to be led astray in a hyperconnected world that emphasizes technology, floods them with scams, and celebrates things that go viral. Now a virus has gone viral globally with a deadly impact, breaking illusions of control. A look at how older people respond reveals broader societal challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The most vulnerable

Windsor Gardens residents struggled with a desire for connection and contact. Some are annoyed with the scolding of family members who feel they are not taking the proper precautions. After all, they have navigated outbreaks of the flu, the Great Depression, the Cold War, and have gained wisdom in dealing with crises.

Peterson recounted how, before there was a polio vaccine, she and her friends growing up in Denver had to cross the street to stay away from the sidewalk in front of the house where a child inside had polio. He remembered mumps and chicken pox parties where, when most of the kids on the block were diagnosed, they hung out together. "We all improve together."

Now, in the beginning of a collective protection effort to manage hospital burdens and increase survival, many older people were clinging to healthy routines to stay active.

The result was that residents most vulnerable to the virus in Denver, as in other cities, were away from home along with younger people, in some cases out of necessity. They stumbled through sterile supermarkets looking for supplies, held shifts at stores like Home Depot, and resolutely walked the dogs on routes where they met other people.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on a personal care website have advised residents to "stick to normal healthy routines." Other state websites simultaneously announced restrictions that prevent routine activities.

More than a week ago, the state's director of health, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, ordered emergency measures to restrict visits to nursing, care and other centers "to stop the spread of the new coronavirus,quot; and protect residents in the installations. More than 30 residents have died, and the scores came back positive, after the coronavirus devastated a senior center in Kirkland, Washington.

Already in Colorado, a 90-year-old resident and a staff member at a Loveland long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. And six residents tested positive at a senior care and living center in Colorado Springs.

"The walls are moving,quot;

At Windsor Gardens, staff closed a gym and recreation center, swimming pools and community gathering places.

"Our walls are moving," said Elizabeth Rawlins, 70, who had phone calls and weekly visits with one of her children.

"I have pioneering blood in me. My mother always talked to me about "cabin fever,quot;. Now I'm sorry, "said Rawlins as he walked his dog.

When a 21-year-old grandson working in Oregon returned to Colorado to visit his father last week, he also wanted to visit her, he said. "I said," No, I don't think I should visit him, "because of the virus." That was sad. "

However, Rawlins supported the growing restrictions. "We have to do that, or the virus will take over."

But others questioned the scope. "I don't understand why some of these things have to happen," said Sandy Cox, 70, speaking remotely as she walked, after a recent day during which she drove to at least six supermarkets trying to get basic goods.

"If people just blow their noses, wash their hands and cover their mouths when sneezing. It is no different than any other flu. Why do people accumulate toilet paper?

Cox acknowledged that this virus has been fatal, claiming the lives of people with chronic conditions.

“I am supposed to be one of the most vulnerable because I have diabetes. But I feel good. I go to the supermarkets to get toilet paper, "he said." I am willing to take the risks. I wash my hands after being outside and going to the stores. "

Facility closure signs taped to Windsor Gardens windows, citing Governor Jared Polis' state of emergency statement and citing "a business decision,quot; made "with great caution,quot; for residents over the age of 60, set the tone Marcy Donaldson, 70, wrong. , a retired Microsoft corporate event planner who has lived there for a year. "They treat us like 3-year-olds," he said.

"Focus on something you can do something about," he said. "That's my philosophy. I don't worry about tomorrow. I just want to make sure my dog ​​is taken care of. … You can spend too much time worrying about things that are out of your control."

Looking forward

Fears of the virus were growing, and residents of Windsor Gardens expressed increased caution towards the end of the week. A heavy wet snowfall was throwing the city. They were huddling further, wary of the cold and slipping in addition to the coronavirus.

The phone calls helped. Peterson said he's been talking to friends more than ever: connection, if not face-to-face contact. He cared about the members of the recovery group he leads. "Boredom and isolation can lead recovering people to return to their drug of choice."

Her birthday passed. She reflected on her life, including the corporate office job where bosses wanted to know if she could make coffee. She had endured, learning new skills like computer programming, which led her to work for Bank of America in San Francisco.

And it helped that Starbucks, when he went there on Wednesday, provided him with free coffee and eggs with Gruyere cheese and bacon.

Peterson wondered about other time-marking birthday offers for seniors, which could be deferred until after the virus runs its course.

"I hope," he said, "that you will be honored retroactively."

