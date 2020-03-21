In addition to DaBaby, these rappers engage in physical disturbance with fans.

%MINIFYHTMLf1700f40b7d78e223809566b840233f811% %MINIFYHTMLf1700f40b7d78e223809566b840233f812%

Artists and fans are supposed to have a supportive relationship. While there are many cases where artists show love for their fans, there are also times when they are doing the exact opposite by attacking their followers for various reasons. This especially happened quite frequently in the hip-hop industry.

DaBaby recently made headlines after he was caught slapping a fan during a show in Tampa. The rapper then went to his social media account to publicly apologize to the fan, although it didn't really work.

A fan named Tyronesha Laws came up with a lawsuit against rapper "Suge". Laws seeks damages for assault and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, among other claims. To further complicate matters, DaBaby insisted that Laws was not the one who slapped him at the March 7 concert.

Surely, that wasn't the only incident in the hip-hop world like big names like Future, A $ AP Rocky Y Akon They were involved in intense moments with their fans. Check out the list below.

1. Future WENN / FayesVision Future experienced an unfortunate event when it landed on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza in July 2019. It was reported that it was receiving an overwhelming welcome with a group of 10 men approaching the "Turn On the Lights" to take a selfie. The rapper, however, was not in the mood for that and refused, saying, "Not today, guys." That didn't sit well with the men when they began to say racially abusive comments to the rapper, and the situation escalated further when they, whom the rapper called "fake thugs," beat up his bodyguards. Addressing the incident on Instagram, Future said: "I left the airport, they edited the video they filmed and I posted it to blogs of real real guys. What they did to security I did not see the period, I am not a witness to anything … Leave me out of everything that has to do with this incident. "

2. Pitbull WENN Rap icon Pit bull He was also among those who had an unpleasant encounter with fans. In 2009, he was seen in a viral video hitting a fan while on stage in Colorado. The violent incident allegedly started after the man threw money onto the stage, causing the star to throw him on stage and knock him down. "They don't show the whole clip of what happened," Pit said of the altercation. "I take him to the stage with no intention of doing anything to him. I take him to the stage to say, 'Look, this is the clown who's going to screw up your show. I'm getting rid of him. I'm informing you right now. It's raining. When I bring the muthaf *** a to the stage, he throws a wad of money in my face. When he did, that's when the natural reaction … natural instinct kicked in. "

3. Akon WENN / Sean Thorton In 2008, rapper / producer Akon was involved in a physical altercation with a couple of fans. In a video that went viral, he could be seen jumping off the stage during a performance, trying to do the mandatory mass surfing exercise before playing Ultimate Fighting Champion. But his moment was cut short as some fans were taking off his pants and that's when things got ugly. He hit a two-fan girl, who joined him on the camera platform, with a clothesline before hitting the other girl in the face, causing her to fall off the five-foot-tall stand. Also in the same year, he was fined $ 350 and ordered to do 65 hours of community service for throwing a 15-year-old boy off his stage in 2007.

4. A $ AP Rocky WENN / Derrick Salters A $ AP Rocky I didn't like it if you invaded her personal space. The Harlem rapper was caught on camera and turned violent on a female fan as he harassed him through the security-flanked crowd after his performance at the Horden Pavilion in 2013. It seemed the fan was too excited to touch the rapper and stroking her head. Not taking the gesture well, Rocky threw a punch at the unidentified concert attendant while some male fans next to her giggled. Also, Rocky was allegedly hitting another fan earlier in the concert after someone took off his hat almost immediately after jumping into the audience.

5. Kevin Gates WENN Kevin GatesThe violent act against a fanatic in 2015 earned him a prison sentence. The rapper was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being convicted of kicking a fan at a Florida concert. He reportedly attacked the said fan, allegedly named Miranda Dixon, at the Lakeland Rumor Nightclub in August for touching him inappropriately. Kevin claimed that the fan tugged on his pants twice to get his attention for his friend. She clearly did not like the act, the rapper from Baton Rouge kicked her so hard, it made her back up and pass out. The battery forced her to enter the hospital to have a CT scan before filing a lawsuit against Gates.

6. flame Instagram Rapper Fire He was a promising artist when he was hit with a battery scandal. The former The Wrecking Crew member found his trending name on social media last year, though it wasn't for the right reason. Last December, Flame infuriated people after a video of him attacking a fan during his performance appeared online. In addition to putting himself on the bad side of fans, Flame criticized a follower who claimed to be disappointed in him after the damning video. "F ** k you and your support I don't need it b *** h," he replied on Twitter, only to state that he was being hacked later.

7. Rich Homie Quan Pimp Instagram Rich Homie Quan Pimp He apparently didn't see the overwhelming excitement of a fan meeting him as a good thing. The best new BET Award-winning artist was involved in an altercation after he was seen beating up a fan during a concert at 3 Monkeys in Racine in 2014. A video captured the moment the fan was trying to get on stage, but he made a huge mistake using RHQ's arm for that. Quan gave the boy a mental idea before hitting him on the head. Fortunately for the rapper, no one filed a complaint about the assault.

8. Offset WENN / Avalon Make up for He was another rapper who got into trouble with the law for assaulting a fanatic. In May 2019, the Atlanta area police issued a felony arrest warrant for the Migos rapper after he allegedly damaged a fan's iPhone while shopping at a Target. A video of the incident saw a fan trying to take a selfie video with the rapper. For some reason, the husband of Cardi B He wasn't a fan of the idea and proceeded to finish up to hit the phone before the video was cut. Through his attorney Drew Findling, he claimed to be exploited and called the order "shameful and should be dismissed."

9. Wale Instagram Rapper DMV Wale He had a physical altercation on WWE Raw in 2014. The "Lovehate Thing" spitter went nuts after learning that the fan who teased him on Twitter was also in the same building with him. He then faced the wrestling fan out of the ring before shaking the fan's face. Witness Jawn Murray of AlwaysAlist.com claimed that the rapper threw at least one punch to the fan, saying, "Next thing I know, Wale is hitting his friend. He hit him in the face. It was a full fight." Fortunately, he was never charged in the action.

10. Busta Rhymes WENN / Judy Eddy Busta Rhymes I didn't like it if you're leaving in the middle of his performance and a fan learned that the hard way in 2016. Alex Duncan tried to leave a place after learning that FabulousThe one who was excited to see him act would not be acting. However, Busta called him when he made other concert goers sit down, leaving Duncan alone. Later, the Queens rapper sprayed Duncan with water and threw him with multiple bottles of water. Also, the MC's bodyguard "Dangerous" allegedly hit the man. The assault cost him $ 75,000 that he had to pay Duncan.