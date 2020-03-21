Ice-T's wife Coco Austin had the best birthday party, according to these photos: her daughter and two special guests made it magical

It was St. Patrick's Day on March 17, and it was also Coco Austin's birthday, and he celebrated in style with the help of his family.

The model, who is married to rapper Ice-T, celebrated her 41st birthday while isolated due to the coronavirus.

The reality star, along with her daughter Chanel, her husband Ice-T, and their dogs, had fun wearing costumes and silly hats for the special day.

She captioned a post: "Trying to stay festive this St. Patrick's Day ☘ … Dogs don't like #cuarantine."

She added: "I am trying to make the best of this quarantine and celebrate my birthday with a little nonsense."

The former rapper went to Instagram to write a sweet message for his wife: “Today is @ coco‘s birthday! You have changed my life for the better and you have given me a beautiful daughter. I love you to death. Happy Birthday Baby!"

Fans made sure to send good wishes to the curvy model on her birthday. This person wrote: "Happy birthday ms.diva and enjoy st. Patrick's day there is nothing wrong with being a bit silly. 😁"

One fan said, "ppyHappy BornDay Beautiful !!!! 🍀💗😚 Beautiful pics! It's hard with everything that happens! But you guys are healthy, safe and of good quality! Celebrate big when this is over .. . 🥂🎂 ”

Another commenter said: “I hope you have a fantastic birthday. You are a great person and you deserve all the best today and every day! ❤️❤️❤️ ”

This follower affirmed: “Happy birthday B @coco, God bless you with health and wealth. We are sending love from Guatemala! ”

Chanel's parents, 4, have been married for almost two decades, and they are getting stronger.

Coco said this about her spicy romance: "It's the target. And I wonder, 'How much closer can you get?' But there is definitely a true bond of true love. You don't see it, you just feel it. And you just hope that you always stay that way. We happened in the blink of an eye. We have a really great bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship, not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we're so comfortable with each other at this point which is like they can't see each other without each other. "

