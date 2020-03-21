Hugh Jackman sings an inspiring Gal Gadot-style social media song despite backlash from fans

Hugh jackman The fountain Alum recently posted a video on Twitter of him singing the song "You Will Be Found,quot; while staying away from others in his home amid the coronavirus pandemic. UPI reported that the star started her post by saying that "the beautiful song was written for the musical Dear Evan Hansen. "

According to Jackman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the song for the musical and also worked on The best showman. Jackman, before beginning the song, stated that the lyrics are even more "relevant,quot; now than ever.

Reportedly, Dear Evan Hansen is a musical about a lonely teenager dealing with social anxiety. The production took home the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical that year. Jackman shared the video while schools and other institutions are closed amid the COVID-19 spread.

The actor's post was similar to Gal Gadot's post earlier this week, in which several celebrities appeared singing the song "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon. Charisse Van Horn reported, however, that the public's reception of the video was not exactly what they expected.

Rather than inspiring people to join in as they probably expected, Charisse Van Horn claims that the singing of celebrities ended up provoking public anger, who argued that the song was "deaf,quot; because people lose their jobs and in some cases die

The fans of the song know that it is a utopian world in which there is no war, conflict or conflict. It's worth mentioning that many of the celebrities in the video chose not to use filters, makeup, or special lighting to look good, probably an attempt to be more authentic in the face of the pandemic.

However, most social media was offended by the video, arguing that most celebrities have no idea how difficult it is for people with fewer resources to obtain essentials and staples. While there was a backlash online, the celebrities involved have not released a statement about it.

According to Van Horn, social media users suggested that celebrities donate money to various causes, rather than uploading a cute video online.



