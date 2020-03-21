How to pass the time? Here are the top five Chad Finn Patriots games to watch

Many of the first plot twists in that game were reminiscent of past events, and not necessarily good ones. Seahawks receiver Chris Matthews, who entered the game with as many professional catches as his favorite pet, disarmed Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington. He was almost as well known as David Tyree, and no further explanation is required as to why we know that name.

Running back Shane Vereen channeled J.R. Redmond, a silent hero from the first Super Bowl victory, with the clutch capture after the clutch capture. And Tom Brady, who threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter against a fierce Seahawks defense, orchestrated a late 10-play, 64-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman that put the fate of the game in the hands of the defense of the Patriots. . It seemed like a cruel nod to Super Bowl XLII, at the same spot in Glendale, Arizona, when the 18-0 Patriots failed to hold a late lead and ended up as the Patriots 18-1.

The tension was relentless. When Jermaine Kearse dragged a 33-yard pass that seemed to deflect every appendage from her body before catching it, it was impossible not to think of … well, you know. Tyree's helmet caught seven seasons earlier. "How many different plays will the Patriots have like this?" NBC color analyst Cris Collinsworth said in his incredulous accent.

Collinsworth, twice in the last quarter, even with 2 minutes and 52 seconds remaining and the tension at a higher level, inexplicably started chattering about Deflategate. That still doesn't make sense. But game-by-game voice Al Michaels hammered in Butler's goal line interception call with 20 seconds remaining. "The pass is intercepted on the goal line by Malcolm Butler!" He said, with hints of amazement and amazement in his voice.

That victory didn't change everything for the Patriots. But it restarted what had been a dynasty by delay.

Top five games for the Chad Finn Patriots to watch

5. Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

February 3, 2008

The only way an 18-1 record could be crushing disappointment.

4. Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

February 3, 2002

Adam Vinatieri splits uprights from 48 yards and a dynasty is born.

3. AFC Divisional Round Playoff 2001: Patriots 16, Raiders 13

January 19, 2002

In a charming scene straight out of a snowball, the United States met the Tuck Rule.

2. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28, OT

February 5, 2017

The Patriots lost, 28-3, with just over 17 minutes remaining in regulation. Then they pressed the turbo button.

1. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

February 1, 2015

"Malcolm, go away!" Malcolm left, and the Patriots' 10-year championship drought ended dazzlingly.