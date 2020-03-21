How to pass the time? Here are the five best Chad Finn Bruins games to watch

%MINIFYHTML577a7abc759d41c87a7bdb91fde39ee311% %MINIFYHTML577a7abc759d41c87a7bdb91fde39ee312%

The best thing about sports is that at first, you never really know how something ends. We can see all the "Hardwood Classics,quot; on NBA television on offer to ease our despair, but the endings only surprise if you have a vague memory of the game in the first place. The jolt of a memory you never noticed missing is not that exciting.

But in trying to find the most satisfying sports solution in our current state, one approach has worked quite well:

Looking for and seeing the best games that our Boston sports teams have played.

Yes, of course, any suspense there is heavily used, as we will always store and savor the sweet details of the greatest emotions. But do you know how long it lasts and in full effect? The tension.

Even if you've seen the outcome of what you consider to be the best Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots or Bruins game between 1976 and 2014 times, even if you pay tribute to the result with memories in your home, watch the best legitimate game come out. again it is still a nerve-racking emotion.

I know. Oh, I know.Because in recent days, I ranked the top five games in the history of Boston's four most established sports franchises, with some weight given to those we can find on YouTube or streaming now, as many of us have some scheduling time to fill at home right now.

After sorting them, I went back to seeing in full what I considered the best game for Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins.

It might not be the best idea to look at these nail bites at a time when we shouldn't be touching our faces, but I'm glad I did. The suspense was not there, but the tension was palpable and welcome, even on a new observation.

I suspect I will probably have the most pain from my best selection of Bruins. My trusted colleague with the initials KPD suggested Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, when Bobby Orr shot himself. But I went with Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals against Lightning for a few reasons.

1. Not a single penalty was imposed in the Bruins' 1-0 victory; It is the most perfect game I have ever witnessed, and it left no time to breathe out.

2. Nathan Horton drilled the winning goal with a Gretzkian lead from David Krejci with 7:33 to play, his second winning postseason goal of the series. If you don't appreciate what Horton did for the 2010-11 Bruins, you must have been practicing curling or something.

3. The game was called by Doc Emrick on NBC, and there is no better station than capturing the tension of a great game. A sequence of many I loved during that broadcast: "Horton had Brewer take it, brought by Lucic, to Seidenberg, returned it to Chara, Chara with a record … OH STRUCTURE TO ROLOSON!" I know you can hear his voice when you read that.

Emrick might call the dusty board games you probably find yourself playing with your family on these days of social estrangement game by game, and would make it sound tense and exciting.

I feel lucky that you have called the best hockey game I have ever seen, and that at least we have all these wonderfully tense, if not suspensive enough, games to revisit right now.

The five best Chad Finn Bruins games to watch

5. Game 7, Stanley Cup Final 2011: Bruins 4, Canucks 0

June 15, 2011

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron each score twice when the Bruins win their first Cup since '72.

4. Game 5, 1988 Adams Division Finals: Bruins 4, Canadiens 1

April 26, 1988

The Bruins beat the Canadians on the Forum ice to win their first playoff series against Montreal in 45 years. Talk about catharsis.

3. Game 7, Eastern Conference quarterfinals 2013: Bruins 5, Leafs 4, OT

May 13, 2013

The Bruins lost 4-1 with less than 11 minutes to play, but they came together to force OT. Who scored the winner? Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!

2. Game 4, 1970 Stanley Cup Final: Bruins 4, Blues 3, OT

May 10, 1970

If you're a true Bruins fan and the image of Orr's winning goal doesn't hang anywhere in your home, a redecoration is long overdue.

1. Game 7, Eastern Conference Finals 2011: Bruins 1, Lightning 0

May 27, 2011

This is not the biggest game the Bruins have ever played. But it is the best hockey game I have ever seen.