How to maintain your mental health during a global pandemic? The | Mental health

Our world is experiencing an extraordinary health emergency. Hundreds of millions of people have been told to stay home and limit their contact with others.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 11,000 people, and cases continue to rise. And the situation is creating panic and anxiety for some.

%MINIFYHTML085d480ca0988c6a198506a32b3f054311% %MINIFYHTML085d480ca0988c6a198506a32b3f054312%

Health experts now warn that our mental health is at stake. Almost 264 million people suffer from some type of anxiety disorder.

And the global health crisis is causing loss of sleep, concentration and stress for many.

Doctors say they are treating patients who have been affected by the constant barrage of information about the virus and the uncertainty that comes with it.

So how do you protect your mental health while in isolation? And what steps can be taken to lessen its impact?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Andreas Kappes – Social Psychologist and Neuroscientist, University of London.

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve – Director of the Oxford University Wellbeing Research Center

Dr. Amir Khan – UK National Health Service (NHS)

Source: Al Jazeera News