How the Postponement of the Baseball Season is Affecting Minor League Players

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving the major league baseball season in question, minor leaguers are also in serious limbo.

MLB pledged provisional support Thursday for minor league players, pledging "a lump sum equal to allotments that would have been paid through April 8," the scheduled end of MiLB spring training. But there is still the question of how minor league players will survive during the regular season, which will surely not be shortened, for which they have no guaranteed income.

"Many men have families they need to support, and even for those who don't, it is difficult when there is no salary right now," said D & # 39; Evelyn Grant Witherspoon graduate, a Rays outfielder. system. "I was lucky to have a little signing bonus, but there are a lot of players who don't have that." Many of my best friends in the organization are struggling to make ends meet. It's a difficult time. "

Witherspoon currently lives at her parents' home in Lakewood. Many minor league players had to make that move with the widespread closure of MLB's spring training complexes. Witherspoon, a Tulane fourth-round pick in 2018, has a $ 460,000 signing bonus to fall back on, a treat that most lower picks (generally rounds 10 and under), as well as players who closed college like older people, I don't have.

Additionally, minor leaguers do not receive salaries during spring training. By contrast, players who live in the team's hotel receive a per diem, the amount of which depends on the organization. Therefore, the "provisional support,quot; promised by MLB is intended to cover that per diem until April 8, and the weekly amount will depend on the team.

