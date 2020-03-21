How the Postponement of the Baseball Season is Affecting Minor League Players

%MINIFYHTML37eac066453ef098d00aabceb0ea522111% %MINIFYHTML37eac066453ef098d00aabceb0ea522112%

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving the major league baseball season in question, minor leaguers are also in serious limbo.

MLB pledged provisional support Thursday for minor league players, pledging "a lump sum equal to allotments that would have been paid through April 8," the scheduled end of MiLB spring training. But there is still the question of how minor league players will survive during the regular season, which will surely not be shortened, for which they have no guaranteed income.

"Many men have families they need to support, and even for those who don't, it is difficult when there is no salary right now," said D & # 39; Evelyn Grant Witherspoon graduate, a Rays outfielder. system. "I was lucky to have a little signing bonus, but there are a lot of players who don't have that." Many of my best friends in the organization are struggling to make ends meet. It's a difficult time. "

Witherspoon currently lives at her parents' home in Lakewood. Many minor league players had to make that move with the widespread closure of MLB's spring training complexes. Witherspoon, a Tulane fourth-round pick in 2018, has a $ 460,000 signing bonus to fall back on, a treat that most lower picks (generally rounds 10 and under), as well as players who closed college like older people, I don't have.

Additionally, minor leaguers do not receive salaries during spring training. By contrast, players who live in the team's hotel receive a per diem, the amount of which depends on the organization. Therefore, the "provisional support,quot; promised by MLB is intended to cover that per diem until April 8, and the weekly amount will depend on the team.

During spring training, Colorado gives minor leaguers $ 50 a week if they live at the team hotel and $ 350 a week if they don't. Players eat breakfast and lunch in the Salt River, and those at the team hotel can also dine there. Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich said the team will give $ 400 a week to its minor league players through April 8.

"That ($ 400 a week) allows them to buy groceries and help them be able to live wherever they are in the short term," said Bridich. Hopefully that will allow them to live comfortably … Once April 9 arrives, we'll see what happens. "

Just as diets vary across the league, reports vary exactly on how much financial support each team commits to its minor league players in the next three weeks.

According to the Republic of Arizona, the Diamondbacks are giving their players one-time deposits of up to $ 1,500 in addition to $ 300 per week as their diets. And according to the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays are giving players $ 400 a week, as well as help with compensation for travel and rentals. The gestures and proclamation of MLB on Thursday do not go unnoticed.

"It is progress, and I am glad they are doing something," said Peter Bayer, a Jesuit Regis graduate and pitcher in the Athletics organization. "It's probably not going to be much, but at least it's something, and that will mean a fair amount for many of the players who have been struggling during this time."

Bayer, who signed for a $ 7,500 bonus as a senior at Cal Poly Pomona in 2016, knows that fight. He relied on employment with DoorDash to obtain additional funds after the season was initially postponed on March 12. Now back home at Parker, he will work at a local baseball facility in addition to conducting remote training for a different out-of-state facility.

For most prospects, such as Alan Trejo, a former Rockies No. 16 pick, finding viable and flexible employment is the biggest challenge during the pandemic.

"Most of us don't have a lot of money to sit down, and for me in Los Angeles, basically everything was closed, so it's not like I could go to work anywhere," Trejo said. “I was working as a substitute teacher in the offseason and I was making pretty decent money there, so fortunately I have enough to sit down for a while, but now I can't do that job either, since the schools are closed. "

MLB is acknowledging the widespread financial ramifications that the postponement is having. In addition to provisional support for minor league players, he has also announced a $ 1 million food assistance plan, as well as a $ 30 million package to support stadium workers. He's also working on a plan to compensate minor league players from April 9 until the start of next season, if played.

"The package (for stadium workers) is a great initiative and I'm glad that those people can get a paycheck for work that they won't get," said Reagan Todd, a former student and Regis Jesuit launcher at the Rockies Organization. "Perhaps, and hopefully, they will continue to do the same to us (during the regular season)."

Players meanwhile train as they can, either through isolated bullpen sessions like Todd or in small training groups with city friends at the local park, as Trejo has. And as they try to find creative ways to stay in shape, those within the baseball community like Emily Waldon have come together in their defense.

Waldon, who covers minor league baseball for The Athletic and Baseball America, have been using Twitter to create flexible employment opportunities and raise money for the neediest players. So far, she has helped about 100 ball players, and she is not alone, as nonprofits like More Than Baseball are also bringing to light the financial struggles of minor league players.

“Right now, you're looking at all the minor league players taking care of each other, which is great to watch, because in this type of scenario the players are realizing how many fans and communities they have behind them, although they are not important. League players, "Waldon said." The response to what they are going through has been incredible. "

Waldon and Bayer hope that the attention paid to minor league payouts (or lack thereof) during the postponement will be a springboard to a broader discussion of player payouts. MLB has plans for a pay raise among minors by 2021, but the league has also expressed an intention to cut 42 farm teams across the country before that season.

Leaving aside long-term salary structure issues, players acknowledge that MLB and MiLB headquarters are in a difficult situation.

"It's a difficult place for everyone," said Quin Cotton, a former Jesuit student at Regis and a outfielder in the Reds' system. "Just as I didn't necessarily prepare my budget to buy myself food all the time, teams are not prepared to pay minor league players when there are no games and we are not working." It goes both ways, and obviously financial support would be greatly appreciated and very helpful. But it's not that simple ".

2020 Baseball Minor League Salary Structure

Even if MLB clubs promised to pay minor league wages while the 2020 regular season is suspended, players would have a hard time surviving on just that money without the free food and accommodation they would receive if they were with their clubs.

Here's a look at the current MiLB salary scale, with approximate salaries based on a five-month season.

Rookie / short season: $ 290 / week, $ 5,800 / season

A class: $ 290 / week, $ 5,800 / season

Double to: $ 350 / week, $ 7,000 / season

Triple A: $ 502 / week, $ 10,040 / season