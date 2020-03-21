How Matthew Morrison is spreading Disney magic during the coronavirus

When it comes to Matthew Morrison, family is everything.

And these days, raising his first child with his wife Renee Morrison It continues to be a wild, fun and magical adventure.

"You know I have a lot of love for a lot of people, but I never experienced the love I have for my son," Matthew shared with E. News exclusively. "It is one of a kind and it is constantly tested, but it is durable and it is so strong and the bond we have is so special and I love this trip."

That link is shown in the Joy new star album full of Disney classics. Noble Disney Dreamin & # 39; with Matthew MorrisonThe available album was now created with your child in mind.

"Every song I sang in the studio, I was imagining it," he confessed. "It is about hope, magic, love and everything we need right now. For me, this was definitely inspired by my son and my journey of being a parent and just reconnecting with this music from my childhood. This is music that is so multi-generational and adults and kids love it. "