How Matthew Morrison is spreading Disney magic during the coronavirus

When it comes to Matthew Morrison, family is everything.
And these days, raising his first child with his wife Renee Morrison It continues to be a wild, fun and magical adventure.
"You know I have a lot of love for a lot of people, but I never experienced the love I have for my son," Matthew shared with E. News exclusively. "It is one of a kind and it is constantly tested, but it is durable and it is so strong and the bond we have is so special and I love this trip."
That link is shown in the Joy new star album full of Disney classics. Noble Disney Dreamin & # 39; with Matthew MorrisonThe available album was now created with your child in mind.
"Every song I sang in the studio, I was imagining it," he confessed. "It is about hope, magic, love and everything we need right now. For me, this was definitely inspired by my son and my journey of being a parent and just reconnecting with this music from my childhood. This is music that is so multi-generational and adults and kids love it. "
The album was released at a time when Americans continue to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus. With concerts and tours postponed, many families stay indoors and get creative at home.
"It's nice to be close to family and not having commitments and obligations that constantly distract us from the most important thing, so it's actually been really nice. I know it's not like that for everyone, a lot of people are struggling," Matthew reflected. " I think we are very lucky because we have a son and I think he is at the perfect age, so he just loves his little world. He is just exploring a lot and we are trying not to have the TV on too much. Lots of arts and crafts, lots of music time , many dance parties. Dance parties are a great success in our home. "
Today, every professional decision Matthew makes is influenced by how it will affect his wife and son. In other words, the project must be "really special,quot; to take it away.
And as many Americans continue to adapt to changing times, Matthew hopes that fans will put their family and themselves first.
"I think this time it should be used for self-reflection and self-esteem. I think it is something we should all be doing because we are so focused on work and creating space for others. I feel like we sometimes forget about ourselves. and we tell ourselves that we love ourselves and I feel like this is a very good time to sign up with # 1 and I encourage people to do that, "he shared. "And do it with a great Disney soundtrack in the background!"
