How Denver Can Fill Holes

With the initial wave of free agency and the negotiation period completed, the Broncos addressed the needs with the acquisitions of cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, right guard Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon.

But with the draft starting four weeks from Thursday (April 23), the Broncos still have plenty of holes, starters, and reinforcements, to fill.

The Broncos have 10 teams, including five in the first three rounds, to improve the roster. Here's a great Broncos table of possible picks:

Receiver

What is the history: The Broncos opted not to acquire a veteran catcher like Stefon Diggs (traded from Minnesota to Buffalo) or DeAndre Hopkins (traded from Houston to Arizona), leaving Courtland Sutton as the only player to rank with 100 career catches. Another game creator is needed.

Options

1. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: Although not a competent road racer like former Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, Ruggs has enough technical skill to take advantage of his breakneck speed (4.27 seconds out of 40 yards on the scouting combine).

2. Brandon Aiyuk, State of Arizona: The eight touchdowns Aiyuk received last year came when he was lined up on the left side of the formation, but he showed an impressive footwork to win on inclines, digs, screens and double moves.

3. Tee Higgins, ClemsonAble to use his 6 foot 4 inch frame, Higgins is an immediate threat to the red zone. Not surprisingly, 20% of his sacks (27 of 135) were for touchdowns during his three seasons. It did not run in the combine.

4. K.J. Hamler, Penn State: Dynamic on the pitch, Hamler had at least a 25-yard catch in nine of 13 games last year. At 5 feet 9 inches, his ability to work out of the slot would open up the exterior for Sutton and allow the Broncos to address another need in the first round.

5. Van Jefferson, Florida: Along with Jeudy, one of the most polished road racers in the draft. Jefferson only knows how to open up, though his starting value could come in special teams.

RELATED: Broncos 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: What National Experts Predict Denver Will Do

Cornerback

What is the history: Even after acquiring Bouye from Jacksonville, the Broncos could use another high-end cornerback, particularly to play outside in front of him. That would allow Bryce Callahan (out of all of 2019 with a foot injury) to focus on nickel chores.

Options

1. C.J. Henderson, Florida: An ankle injury sidelined him for three games last year, but he's likely the second cornerback to come off the board after Ohio state's Jeff Okudah. Henderson's athletics (4.39 40) and length (shadow less than 6 ft-1) are the features of a future closing boundary corner.

2. Kristian Fulton, LSU: Injuries and a two-year suspension for faking a drug test prevented Fulton from reaching his potential with the Tigers (only 28 career games). It could be a Day 2 pick with the ceiling of an early first-round pick.

3. Jeff Gladney, TCU: At 5 ft 10 and 191 pounds, Gladney's future can be like a five-cent corner. He had 38 passes defended in four seasons and shows a willingness to mix it up in the slot or abroad.

4. Bryce Hall, Virginia: How are your doctors? If the ankle injury that cost him all but six games last season has progressed well, Hall could be a tremendous value pick for Day 2. He led FBS with 22 break breaks (two interceptions) in 2018.

5. Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh: Jackson, featured in the Senior Bowl, started 41 games in Pittsburgh (148 tackles, four interceptions and 43 total passes defended) and offers intrigue among potential Day 3 picks.

Center

What is the history: The Broncos filled a hole in the right guard by signing Glasgow for a four-year contract, but created another in the center by passing Connor McGovern, who signed with the New York Jets.

Options

1. Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU: With a span spanning from Denver to Breckenridge, Cushenberry (28 consecutive starts to finish his career) is a solid option to pass between Glasgow and left guard Dalton Risner. For now, it's better at pass protection than execution blocking.

2. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan: The ability to shoot the ball in the snap gives Ruiz a good chance to win his showdown on every play. He started five games with the right guard before starting two years at the center.

3. Matt Hennessy, Temple: A three-year-old starter who is good at shooting and in the screen game, but will have to fight to resist the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

4. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin: The winner of the 2019 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the best center in the nation, started all 41 games in his career position. His playing strength is just fine, he will probably make it a day 2 or day 3.

5. Jake Hanson, Oregon: Hanson started 49 games at the center over four seasons and was penalized in 746 snapshots as a senior in 2019.

Defensive line

What is the history: Casey's acquisition of Tennessee for a seventh-round pick on Wednesday made the defensive tackle a less pressing need, but additional talent could be used across the defensive front.

Options

1. Justin Madubuike, Texas A,amp;M: At 6 ft 3 in and 293 lbs, Madubuike wins (45 tackles as a junior) due to his ability to create influence and a high-performance engine.

2. Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina: With the build to play on the defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, Strowbridge's college production (11 1/2 sacks over four seasons) was more the result of his non-smoking attitude than outright dominance.

3. Jabari Zuniga, Florida: The Gators never had a consistently healthy and productive Zuniga, but it always seemed to be on the cusp. If you can stay healthy, another good choice. He played just six games last year (ankle injury).

4. Chauncey Rivers, State of MississippiStrong hands and a good variety of movements helped Rivers produce 7 1/2 sacks in two seasons in the state of Mississippi. That was a good restart after marijuana problems ended his career in Georgia prematurely.

5. Leki Fotu, Utah: Fotu doesn't offer much as a passer, but his massive frame (6-5 / 330) makes him a potential nose tackle of two kills on a 3-4 front. A third-team All-America pick last year (29 tackles).