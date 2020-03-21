Hitmaka publishes and deletes receipts that supposedly prove that the woman he allegedly hit with a gun is only looking for money.

Wow Chile! Things are definitely getting complicated for Hitmaka, and the woman he was allegedly whipped with a gun as the receipts start to come out!

As we reported earlier, a woman who claims to be his girlfriend alleges that Hitmaka brutally hit her with a gun could be quite a scammer! After his accusations, Hitmaka took to the streets to say that he was the victim of an invasion of his house and is pointing his finger at his alleged boo.

Hitmaka's legal team released a statement, describing a situation in which the woman involved allegedly arranged a fight with Hitmaka as a diversion to allow two men to enter her home.

Now, as things begin to unfold, Hitmaka lets all receipts fly.

In a post and delete, Hitmaka posted text messages, allegedly from the woman involved in the situation. According to him, sis is only looking for money, proving that she was behind the alleged invasion of the house.

He also publishes a statement from his legal team, alleging that she has suffered immensely due to the alleged incident.

