Here's why the BMC issued an apology to John Abraham

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the world's largest crises so far. And while there are several problems related to this crisis, from the collapse of the economies to thousands of deaths, one problem is related to animals and pets. The BMC has apparently circulated posters and pamphlets suggesting that pets and wildlife are carriers of the virus. Apparently they have advised people to stay away from their pets.



This misleading BMC information has only made matters worse shortly thereafter, reports began to emerge that pet owners were abandoning their pets after reading that COVID-19 was transmitted through animals. Unfortunately, some dogs were even found abandoned in the city.

Fortunately, John Abraham, a loving father and animal rights activist, did not take this mistake lightly. He tweeted to the BMC against this type of incorrect information. In making a fairly important statement regarding this misconception, he took it to social media and wrote: "Animals do not obtain or transmit Covid 19 … Please do not be misinformed."

Animals do not receive or transmit Covid 19 … Please do not misinform. pic.twitter.com/zGFOLdmTfM – John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 20, 2020

In addition, the BMC responded to John's message by writing, "Sir, We regret the misinformation that led to panic among pet owners. We love pets too and therefore, as soon as this was notified, all of these fences were removed with immediate effect.

We ask that you help spread the message and help us keep Mumbai safe.

Thank you!"

We applaud John Abraham for defending our animal friends!